Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,086 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,086 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.66 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

