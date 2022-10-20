Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

