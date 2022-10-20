Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHG opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile



Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

