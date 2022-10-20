Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.11, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

