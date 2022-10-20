Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Duolingo by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $81,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,865,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,667,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

