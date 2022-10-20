Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

