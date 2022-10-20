Calamos Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,374,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.