Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 22,829 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

