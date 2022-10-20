Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

