Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 32,732 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE VRE opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.