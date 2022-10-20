Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

