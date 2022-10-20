Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Popular were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Popular’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

