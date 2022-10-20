Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $448,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 150.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Gogo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $23,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 22.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

