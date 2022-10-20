Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

