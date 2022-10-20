Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $988.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.