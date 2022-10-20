Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

