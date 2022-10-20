18,890 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

