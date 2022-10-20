iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Stake Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iStar were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $22,543,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $22,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iStar Trading Down 4.2 %

iStar Announces Dividend

iStar stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

iStar Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.