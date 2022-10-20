Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 380,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 102,783 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

