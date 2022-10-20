Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 894,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 430,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.