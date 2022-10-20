Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
