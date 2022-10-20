Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.11.

Shares of MUR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

