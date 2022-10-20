Matthew Rizik Acquires 3,000 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,500.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 5.8 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

