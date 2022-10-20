Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

