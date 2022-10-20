FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,291,357 shares in the company, valued at $41,326,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.22. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.6% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

