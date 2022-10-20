Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

