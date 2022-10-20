B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

BTG opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

