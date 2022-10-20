Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Olaplex from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 15.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,576,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

