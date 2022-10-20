Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

