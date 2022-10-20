Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.12.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 527,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $41,576,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

