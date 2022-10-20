Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.12.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Olaplex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 696,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.