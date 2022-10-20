Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $489,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

