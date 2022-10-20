Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $501,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

