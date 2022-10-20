Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.57 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

