Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 210 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 62.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter worth $413,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.67%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

