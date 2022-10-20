TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $625.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

