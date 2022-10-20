Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $3,281,808 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.