Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,816 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,381 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,974 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.