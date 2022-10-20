Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 461 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

