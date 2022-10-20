Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $537,000 Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ODP were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ODP by 31.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

