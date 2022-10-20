Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hilltop by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 35.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 64.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.