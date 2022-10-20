Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $542,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,011 shares of company stock worth $4,613,886. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneX Group Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

