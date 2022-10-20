Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 170 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

