Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $594,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.