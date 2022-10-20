Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,930 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,930 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

