Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 49 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam increased its stake in Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $779.90 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $730.44 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,043.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,211.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

