Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,080 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 5.1 %

EBS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $924.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

