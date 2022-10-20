Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NMI were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $432,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in NMI by 360.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NMI by 518.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 885,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $417,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

