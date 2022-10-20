PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $30.99 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

