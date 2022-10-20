Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 372 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of B opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

